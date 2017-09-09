Diego Costa Could Be Set to Return to Chelsea on Monday as Antonio Conte Continues to Avoid Issue

Chelsea outcast Diego Costa could be set to cause Blues boss Antonio Conte all sorts of problems as the want-away striker could be set for a return to the club as early as Monday, according to reports.

The 28-year-old was told by Conte at the end of last season that he was surplus to requirements, however after failing to find a new club in the summer the forward could find himself back at the club's Cobham training base - if he calls off his self-imposed strike.

Some sources tell me Costa could return as soon as Monday, but no confirmation and he's nothing if not unpredictable https://t.co/swneNDoKKX — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) September 8, 2017

It seems to have been a case of out of sight, and out of mind for both Chelsea and Conte in regards to Costa, however his failed efforts to push for a move to Atletico Madrid have ensured he is still a Chelsea player - until January at least.

However, Costa has been named in Chelsea's Premier League squad and his teammates are seemingly of the belief that he is considering a return to the club, with the Telegraph reporting that it could be as soon as Monday.

All reports from Chelsea have simply stated that the 28-year-old must return to the club to fulfil his contract and train to make himself available, but Conte has continued to navigate the situation without offering any hints.

Ahead of his side's trip to Leicester, Conte said: “I think, when you are a manager or a coach, you must be prepared to face every situation.





“Sometimes there are easy situations, sometimes difficult situations. But every manager has great experience to face this type of situation.





On Costa specifically, he only had this to say: “No news about him. I don't know. My focus is on English football and not Turkish football.”

All other questions relating to Costa were dealt with by Chelsea's head of communications, proving the navigation of the turbulent relationship between the pair will long continue.