Tottenham's hoodoo over Everton has continued after they secured a routine 3-0 victory over the lifeless Toffees.

Spurs were the party poopers as Goodison Park celebrated the 125th anniversary of its first ever game, Harry Kane stealing the headlines with two goals - the first his 100th for the club - for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Christian Eriksen was also on target for the away team, and Blues boss Ronald Koeman will be left with much to ponder after another limp display from his charges on a sunny Saturday afternoon.

Sandro Ramirez turned the game's first chance past the post from Cuco Martina's low centre - the Spaniard being put off the last second by the sliding Toby Alderweireld.

Dele Alli teed up Eriksen not long after, but the Dane's shot was also diverted wide of the post as Ashley Williams sought to restrict his shooting angle.

The Welshman was then on hand to block Moussa Sissoko's shot from Eriksen's cut back before Kane fired wide as the away side began to up the ante.

25 - Harry Kane's goal ended a run of 25 shots without scoring in the @premierleague; his 2nd longest run in the competition. Relief. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 9, 2017

Martina's inch perfect tackle on Eriksen prevented the playmaker firing a shot off after he was played into the area but soon it was to be Kane's moment as he ended his Tottenham goal drought.

The warning signs had been there, but it was from an unusual situation that the striker struck. Kieran Trippier recycled a cleared corner to Kane on the right flank and, as his whipped cross caught the wind, it bamboozled Pickford and looped over the keeper into Everton's net.

Sandro's thunderous attempt cannoned off Alderweireld as the Blues looked for an immediate response, but it was the Lilywhites who nabbed the game's second goal on the stroke of half-time.

Martina's hashed clearance from Dele's inswinging cross landed at the feet of Ben Davies and, after Pickford did well to parry the wingback's effort, Eriksen picked up the loose pieces to stab home from close range.

Alli and Kane inexplicably missed sitters before the half was out, and Everton were relieved to hear the whistle to signal the interval.

That relief was shortlived. Just moments after the restart, Kane added his second of the afternoon as he turned home Davies' cross to sidefoot home past a hapless Pickford.

There's poor and then there's Everton's performance today. Slow, unbalanced, weak and a yard off the pace and I'm being kind. — Al Roskell (@alroz1) September 9, 2017

Sissoko guided a Trippier header over the bar as the Toffees continued to wilt under Spurs' unrelenting pressure and attacking verve, while substitute Domininc Calvert-Lewin forced Hugo Lloris into his first save of the day with a lame header.

Everton made an utter hash of their best chance of the second half seven minutes from time as Wayne Rooney, Calvert-Lewin and Gylfi Sigurdsson all failed to ram home Leighton Baines' cross.

32 - Christian Eriksen is now the joint-highest scoring Dane in @premierleague history, with 32 goals (level with Nicklas Bendtner). Great. pic.twitter.com/PhocUfWnTr — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 9, 2017

Rooney sent a late nodded effort over the bar as time ticked on, but the hosts didn't deserve anything from a game that Pochettino's charges dominated.