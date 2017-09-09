Soccer

Ex-Spurs & Newcastle Star Says Crystal Palace's Form is Worrying But De Boer Needs More Time

4 minutes ago

Frank de Boer has found life as Crystal Palace boss perhaps a bit more difficult than he'd imagined.

The London side haven't recorded a single point so far this season, losing all three of the matches they've played. And it just doesn't seem like they're ready to find their bearings just yet.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

Former Tottenham and Newcastle man Jermaine Jenas, now a pundit, admits that things are worrying at Palace, yet believes that the new boss needs more time.

"It's a worrying one for Palace in the way they are handling things," he said to BBC Radio Five (H/T Croydon Advertiser).

"How many managers have they gone through in the last few years? It's quite a few when you think of [Tony] Pulis and [Sam] Allardyce, [Alan] Pardew and now it's [Frank] de Boer," he told BBC Radio Five Live.


"The numbers are racking up in terms of managers and obviously their patience is becoming a lot shorter with them.

"And with this one, they have made the decision here to go a certain way and the games that I have watched I wouldn't say that the attitude hasn't been there and I think that's the worrying moment.

"When the attitude starts going out of a team then you can start looking at the manager and go, 'what is he doing, is he not getting the best out of them?'

"But I don't see that and I think they need to give him more time."

