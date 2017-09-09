Ex-Spurs & Newcastle Star Says Crystal Palace's Form is Worrying But De Boer Needs More Time
Frank de Boer has found life as Crystal Palace boss perhaps a bit more difficult than he'd imagined.
The London side haven't recorded a single point so far this season, losing all three of the matches they've played. And it just doesn't seem like they're ready to find their bearings just yet.
Former Tottenham and Newcastle man Jermaine Jenas, now a pundit, admits that things are worrying at Palace, yet believes that the new boss needs more time.
"It's a worrying one for Palace in the way they are handling things," he said to BBC Radio Five (H/T Croydon Advertiser).
"How many managers have they gone through in the last few years? It's quite a few when you think of [Tony] Pulis and [Sam] Allardyce, [Alan] Pardew and now it's [Frank] de Boer," he told BBC Radio Five Live.
"The numbers are racking up in terms of managers and obviously their patience is becoming a lot shorter with them.
"And with this one, they have made the decision here to go a certain way and the games that I have watched I wouldn't say that the attitude hasn't been there and I think that's the worrying moment.
"When the attitude starts going out of a team then you can start looking at the manager and go, 'what is he doing, is he not getting the best out of them?'
"But I don't see that and I think they need to give him more time."