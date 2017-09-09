Jurgen Klopp Reveals the Key Moment When He Knew Naby Keita Was the Right Fit for Liverpool

Liverpool secured the coveted signature of RB Leipzig's Naby Keita during the transfer window - albeit for next season - and Jurgen Klopp has revealed he knew the midfielder would fit seamlessly into his side when he didn't ask about the likelihood of the Reds playing Champions League football next season.

With Liverpool's presence on the top table of European football lacking in recent seasons, one could be forgiven for seeking assurances prior to signing for the club however, Klopp has signalled the signing of Keita as an example of how the perception of Liverpool's project is changing.

Naby Keita vs Hamburg



84% passing

1 cross

2 aerial duels

1 interception

7 take-ons - most on the pitch

6 shots

1 25-yard stunner 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yA40xtwq5W — LFC Stats (@LFCData) September 8, 2017

The Reds ability to secure Keita ahead of a number of European rivals - in a club record deal - has delighted the Liverpool boss, and he was equally delighted to reveal that Champions League football wasn't brought up during negotiations with the midfielder as he had faith in the club's direction.

Klopp said, via the Liverpool Echo: "All the players we were allowed to speak to were really positive. It was very clear the image has changed a little bit.

“Last year it was already very good but now we can say we are in the Champions League, but it didn’t feel it was about this, it is more about the project.

“For example, Naby has no idea if we play Champions League next year because in England it is always difficult [to qualify]. He did not ask one second about this. He wanted to be part of the club.

The club's most recent addition, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was also said to be in the same boat, as Klopp added: “With Ox it was quite similar. He wants to develop and with all his talent and skills he has space to develop.”