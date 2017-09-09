Juventus 3-0 Chievo: Routine Win at the Allianz Stadium as Argentine Duo Dybala and Higuain Score

Juventus made easy work of Chievo at the Allianz Stadium in a one-sided victory to keep up the pace with rivals Napoli, Inter and AC Milan, outrunning and out-thinking their opponents on a night of scintillating possession football.

A Perparim Hetemaj own-goal, a comfortably dispatched finish from the prolific Gonzalo Higuaín and an excellent solo goal from Paulo Dybala ensured the Serie A champions started the league campaign with back-to-back wins at the Allianz Stadium.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

In home league debuts for new signings Wojciech Szczęsny in goal, who deputised after Juventus rested Gianluigi Buffon, and Douglas Costa, on loan from Bayern Munich, the home crowd chanted as the league champions started on the front foot.





It didn't take long for the Old Lady to register their first effort on target, as combative midfielder Sturaro Stefano tested the Chievo goalkeeper early on with a speculative effort which whistled over the bar, after fine build up play from former Roma man Miralem Pjanic.

⚽️ Vantaggio della #Juventus. Punizione di Pjanic, sfortunata deviazione di testa di #Hetemaj e palla in rete. #JuveChievo 1-0 — A.C. ChievoVerona (@ACChievoVerona) September 9, 2017

Seventeen minutes into the game, the deadlock was broken in a dominating first half display after unlucky Gialloblu defender Hetemaj directed the ball into an unsuspecting net. Fizzed in by playmaker Pjanic, the visitors could only watch on as a desperate attempt to clear the ball ended up with the hosts taking the lead.

After a close effort from captain on the day Stephan Lichtsteiner, Chievo finally started to compete for a result, as Polish international and former Arsenal stopper Szczęsny was called into action, beating away an Ivan Radovanović free kick.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

Costa pushed and probed in his first start at the Allianz Stadium, and nearly got his career in Turin off to a flyer, playing a delicate one-two with Pjanic before blazing wide.





In the second half talisman Dybala, who shunned interest from the likes of Barcelona in the summer to stay with the Italian champions, was introduced in place of Costa and made an incisive impact.

With half an hour to go, Juventus doubled the lead and made sure of the three points in a routine win after record signing and Argentine international Gonzalo Higuaín wrapped up the victory, latching on to a through ball from the busy Pjanic and smashing into the top corner in a clinical move.

As Dybala found his feet in the game, the home side continued to toy with the opposition as the silky forward danced around his opponents on several occasions, nearly opening his account on the night with a rasping drive that just skimmed wide, before finding room in the box to aim his second effort into the stands.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

With fifteen minutes to go, Chievo still raised a glimmer of hope that they could make a statement of intent and get back in the tie, coming close to silencing the crowd after excellent build up play from Slovenian winger Valter Birsa, whose teasing cross was inches away from being met by the head of Nicola Rigoni.





Sensing a comeback, the visitors again tested £10m shot-stopper Szczęsny when a bending free kick from Birsa had the stand-in goalkeeper struggling to reach it, as the curled effort just landed the wrong side of the post.

To put gloss to a one sided match, Dybala finally got his reward for causing a constant nuisance, again dancing past several defenders in the box before burying a left footed shot past Stefano Sorrentino to ensure a comfortable three points.





Manager Massimiliano Allegri will be pleased with the industry and patience shown by his side, especially considering he could rest a number of first team players, while still wrapping up an easy win, taking three points and putting on a exhibition for the fans.















