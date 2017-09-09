Liverpool Man to-Be Naby Keita Hit With Injury Problem After Scoring Long-Range Thunderbolt

RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita has officially signed for long-term admirers Liverpool but won't officially play for the Premier League until the start of next season.

Keita will play the whole of this season for RB Leipzig and he even opened his goal scoring tally with a blistering effort from long distance against Hamburg. However, he left the field injured before the 90 minutes were up with what the club described as an adductor injury and could now miss the Champions League tie midweek against Monaco.

The extent of the injury is still unknown but problems with Keita's groin are said to be the cause - he will undergo scans in the coming days to determine the severity of the injury and whether he will be fit to play in the club's first Champions League fixture.

Keita was a huge influence in the Leipzig side last season as they defied all odds and managed second place in the Bundesliga - gaining them automatic entry in the most prestigious club competition in the world.

The Guinea international scored eight goals and got as many assists for the club - his impressive performances attracted the attention of many clubs around Europe but none more so than Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

Klopp has reportedly paid around £51m for the midfielder but despite managing to sign Keita for next season, was still frustrated he couldn't play at Anfield this year.

Liverpool are looking strong in an attacking sense so far this year with Mane, Salah and Firmino all performing well. The midfield also looked impressive in the tie against Arsenal but the addition of Keita would have been perfect for Klopp as he looks to challenge for the Premier League title.