Soccer

Liverpool Man to-Be Naby Keita Hit With Injury Problem After Scoring Long-Range Thunderbolt

43 minutes ago

RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita has officially signed for long-term admirers Liverpool but won't officially play for the Premier League until the start of next season.

Keita will play the whole of this season for RB Leipzig and he even opened his goal scoring tally with a blistering effort from long distance against Hamburg. However, he left the field injured before the 90 minutes were up with what the club described as an adductor injury and could now miss the Champions League tie midweek against Monaco.

The extent of the injury is still unknown but problems with Keita's groin are said to be the cause - he will undergo scans in the coming days to determine the severity of the injury and whether he will be fit to play in the club's first Champions League fixture.

Keita was a huge influence in the Leipzig side last season as they defied all odds and managed second place in the Bundesliga - gaining them automatic entry in the most prestigious club competition in the world.

The Guinea international scored eight goals and got as many assists for the club - his impressive performances attracted the attention of many clubs around Europe but none more so than Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

Klopp has reportedly paid around £51m for the midfielder but despite managing to sign Keita for next season, was still frustrated he couldn't play at Anfield this year.

Liverpool are looking strong in an attacking sense so far this year with Mane, Salah and Firmino all performing well. The midfield also looked impressive in the tie against Arsenal but the addition of Keita would have been perfect for Klopp as he looks to challenge for the Premier League title.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters