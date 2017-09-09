Soccer

Man Jailed for Trying to Rob Andy Carroll Sends Striker Threats From Prison

an hour ago

The man who has been jailed for 11 years following his attempt to rob West Ham striker Andy Carroll of his £22,000 wristwatch has sent the player threats from prison.

Jack O'Brien, a 22-year-old biker, tried to rid Carroll of his expensive watch while the player drove his Wrangler Jeep through North-East London following a training session last November, and has now threatened to have his legs broken.

According to a report in The Sun, O'Brien has told his prison mates at the Chelmsford Prison in Essex that he's keen to get revenge.

"He's been telling everyone he's going to have a biker gang go to Carroll's house and break his legs," a source told the paper.

"He has got a phone so he can speak to people on the outside."

Stu Forster/GettyImages

During his testimony, Carrol said that he was in fear for his life and believed that the would-be robber was going to shoot him. He now has a security team in place when he drives to and from training.


Judge John Lodge, who sentenced the defendant to an 11-year term for the attempted robbery, as well as a string of other burglaries, said: "I have no doubt at all in saying that by reason of the planning of that sophisticated offence, the length of time that you pursued that vehicle, and that you were again using your motorcycle equipment as a disguise, you are at the very top of the bracket of culpability.

"I have no doubt that you targeted Mr Carroll, hoping to taking his watch from him. You anticipated that he would give up his watch and he did not. But you didn't give up – you gave pursuit to his vehicle."

Regarding the breaking of legs, though, it's probably the least scary threat Carroll has ever received, as we all know the oft-injured striker has been through much worse.

