Soccer

Napoli Midfielder Marek Hamsik Aims to Break Legend's Goalscoring Record and Win Serie A

25 minutes ago

Napoli midfielder Marek Hamsik is aiming to break the club's goalscoring record currently held by football legend Diego Maradona - and also win Serie A along the way.

Hamsik joined Napoli ten years ago when he signed from Brescia and has since become a huge favourite at the club. Now, according to Four Four Two, Hamsik is aiming to break the goalscoring record of Maradona and insists it would be a massive honour.

Hamsik said: "I really hope I can beat that record. Maradona is a God in Naples, it would be amazing to be ahead of someone like that."

He added: "Obviously, I can't compare to him, but it would be crazy to get that record and win the Scudetto with Napoli in the same year."

The Slovakian international currently sits just two goals behind Maradona's 115 goal record but claims that the Serie A title is his main concern but will certainly be chasing down the record as the season progresses.

Maurizio Lagana/GettyImages

He said: "The league is the goal for this season, but this time around the league will be much more balanced. At the moment, though, it's enough for me to be gunning for Maradona's record."

Hamsik has had opportunities to move away from Napoli with interest coming from Juventus and AC Milan over the years. However, he respectfully rejected the offers and remained with Napoli - a decision he doesn't regret.

He insisted: "In the past I've rejected offers from Juventus and Milan because I didn't feel ready but I'm happy to be here, both on a professional and human level. I could even finish my career here, maybe after winning a Scudetto, but I hope I don't have to wait until I'm 40."

