Pep Guardiola Reveals Jadon Sancho Shook Hands on New Deal Before Abandoning Club for Germany

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has made claims that young Jadon Sancho went back on his promise to sign a new deal with the club after signing for Borussia Dortmund on transfer deadline day.

The City boss has revealed that the player and the club had reached an agreement but Sancho was poorly advised on a move to Germany. He failed to turn up to training with City and according to the Daily Mail, Guardiola believes that it was his agent's idea.

Pep on Jadon Sancho: "We offered him a huge deal and we shook hands. But before we went to the States, he said 'I am not going to sign'." — City Watch (@City_Watch) September 8, 2017

Guardiola said: "We arrived at an agreement with Sancho, we shook our hands. We offered him a huge deal in terms of the salary."





He added: "Before we went to the States we believed the next step is to train every single day - like with (Phil) Foden and Brahim (Diaz). He decided, or the manager decided, 'I am not going to sign the contract'."

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

Guardiola believes that immediately after they shook hands on a new contract, the player and the agent had regretted the decision. Sancho was set to train every day whilst the squad were in America but after the refusal of a new contract, he didn't turn up to training and Guardiola had no idea where he was.





Guardiola explained: "We said 'OK, you are not going to travel to the States'. After that he didn't appear in the training sessions. He should come but he didn't. I said "where are you?" I don't know, he didn't train."

He continued: "Even after we shook hands and (they) regretted that and said no, we insisted and met the father and the managers, but if the player says 'no no no', what can we do? The family - and especially the manager - have to know we had a lot of confidence in him."