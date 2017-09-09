Soccer

Slaven Bilic Insists He Is 'Not a Nice Guy' as He Looks to Pull West Ham Out of Early Season Slump

an hour ago

An under-fire Slaven Bilic has stressed that he does possess a mean streak, amid suggestions that he is too nice to snap West Ham out of their early season slump, which sees the club on the bottom of the Premier League ladder after failing to secure any points in their opening three games. 

The Croatian is understood to have held a heart-to-heart discussion with his players following their defeat to Newcastle, and ahead of the Hammers first home game of the season Bilic has insisted that he is tough with his players when the time calls for it. 

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

In an interview with Sky Sports' Soccer Saturday, a suggestion was made that few people have a bad word to say about him, but Bilic replied: "I don't see myself as an especially nice guy.

"I also can lose my temper and I was doing that very recently - or last season. When I feel it's needed, I do that.

"I think I have it [a fear factor]. I am motivated, I am hungry and the lads know if they don't perform they aren't going to play and that is the biggest punishment for them.

"You can't say that no matter how the players are playing that they are playing. That's not the case. A lot of players, if they don't perform well, they are losing their place in the team.

"That has always been and is always going to be the biggest punishment for the players."I'm demanding a lot from the players. I don't want them to be afraid, of course, I want them to stay confident. I don't see that as a problem.

"If, for you, being hard or being a rocket means I am going to slag the players here in front of the cameras then I'm definitely not one of them - but then, I don't know who is like that in football nowadays - and I don't want to be like that.

The Hammers boss also admitted to being frustrated at missing out on top target William Carvalho during the transfer window, as his squad is now lacking depth as a result.

He added: "I wanted Carvalho. We all did. We are a bit thin and I took that risk deliberately.

"I'm disappointed because we've been looking at that position for two years. For that crucial position for us he was ideal and it didn't happen."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters