Southampton 0-2 Watford: Hornets Ease Past Hapless Saints With Goals From Unlikely Sources

Marco Silva's Watford side pulled off an impressive away performance at Southampton with goals from Abdoulaye Doucoure and Daryl Janmaat giving the Hornets coach his first back-to-back away victories in his managerial career.

In a first half that was lacking in imagination for a good half hour, there was little that would lead to any of the sides taking the initiative at St. Mary's.

With Watford well set up and having the lion's share of possession, the Hornets looked to be in control of proceedings despite Marco Silva's team being the away side.

But with the opening 35 minutes bringing little in the way of significant chances, the game opened up for the Hornets when an adventurous play led to Doucoure taking the ball off a failed Jack Stephens' clearance.

The Hornets midfielder controlled the ball and fired an accurate effort from 20 yards, the shot bouncing down to Fraser Forster's left side and giving the travelling side a deserved lead.

That was not all before the half time whistle however with the ever-threatening Richarlison firing an effort - deflected off Stephens - into the side netting almost bringing the Hornets some breathing room before the interval.

Watford were playing the much more organised football in the first half, with an even better showing when they were not in possession, giving the Saints no openings and no hope of a goal of their own.

The second half was started by Watford in similar fashion to their first half finish, a quick interchange between Richarlison and Andre Gray on the left opened up an opportunity for Chalobah, whom, once received the ball, fired a tame effort at Forster.

Saints finally breathed some life into their performance with a curling effort from Ryan Bertrand, but it was blocked for a corner.

Ten minutes into the half Watford came close to doubling their lead when a right-sided corner drifted to Chalobah at the back post - his diving header kicked back into the centre of the box by Tadic - with centre-back Cristian Kabasele blazing the follow-up wide.

The second goal did arrive for the visitors five minutes later when substitute Janmaat - introduced two minutes before - found himself on the end of a Tom Cleverley knock-down, with the Dutchman's 25 yard effort flying past Forster once more.

After the change in the scoreline, the hosts introduced Shane Long in place of a struggling Manolo Gabbiadini as they searched for to a goal in the final twenty minutes, with the Hornets happy to sit back and absorb pressure.

The final ten minutes brought little joy for Mauricio Pellegrino's side with Watford seeing out the final minutes of a very impressive away performance.

While Hornet's boss Silva will be over the moon with his side's performance, a poor Southampton performance will leave Pellegrino wondering what needs to change with his side still failing to deliver in front of goal, with a trip to fellow strugglers Crystal Palace next week.