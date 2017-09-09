Soccer

Tottenham Fans Hit Out at FIFA 18 Ratings for Premier League Stars Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku

an hour ago

With the new FIFA instalment only weeks away, EA have been slowly releasing the stats of all the top players to much fan debate.

Some of the more recent rating bunches to be released has angered Tottenham fans, with Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku boasting equally impressive stats as Spurs' own marksman Harry Kane.

Both players are rated 86 on the new game but loyal Spurs fans were quick to detail that the two-time Premier League golden boot winner should claim the top berth out of the forward rivals.

While the fans may have a case, the ratings seem fair given Lukaku has netted three times this campaign with the England international failing to net in the month of August, leaving him trailing the Belgium without a single goal this league season.

But this particular argument only sits in one corner of what is a huge melting pot of rival views and anger with much controversy coming with the FIFA 18 ratings. Another case has seen Liverpool fans upset at Sadio Mane's 84 rating in comparison to Manchester United's midfield maestro Henrikh Mkhitaryan who possesses an 85 rated card. 

Reds fans feel the Premier League August Player of the Month deserves better after an impressive first season in Liverpool and a great start to this campaign.

But United's Armenian winger has been in incredible form too with five assists to his name in just three league starts, deserving of his solid rating.

But with some of the top players' stats yet to be released many fans await who will sit as the best, Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, with plenty more controversy to come.

