Twitter Reacts to An Action-Packed Return to Premier League Football

Premier League action has returned after what seemed like forever, and it certainly didn't disappoint.

Saturday's action was as mouthwatering as it gets, with Manchester City starting things off by putting five past a hapless Liverpool. And Chelsea continued their winning ways with a tough 2-1 victory over Leicester City, while Brighton pulled off the shock of the day by beating West Brom 3-1.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Arsenal put their poor performance against the Reds behind them, hitting three unanswered goals against Bournemouth, and their North London counterparts copied that with a solid performance against Everton themselves.

Marco Silva's influence at Watford is still paying dividends, and the side convincingly beat a lethargic Southampton 2-0. But Manchester United, having boasted a perfect record prior to match-day, could not secure a win against Stoke, who held Jose Mourinho's men to a 2-1 draw at the Bet365 Stadium.

Below are some of the best reactions that could have been found on Twitter. Do enjoy!