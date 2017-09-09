Under-Pressure Palace Boss Frank de Boer Calls for Calm Despite Wretched Start to Season

Frank de Boer has called for calm as the under-pressure Crystal Palace boss faces scrutiny over his side's terrible start to the season.

Palace have lost their opening three Premier League games so far this season and are yet to register their first league goal of the campaign - factors which have led the media to already begin speculating on de Boer's future in London.

However, the legendary Dutchman told the Guardian that any murmurings of him being sacked just a few weeks into this term are pre-emptive, and he stated his belief that his 'long-term project' required time and patience from everyone associated with the Eagles.

He said: “Everybody is disappointed with our results but we know this is not a one-day project; it’s for the long term.

“Everybody knows you cannot expect us to win every game. Seeing the schedule, everyone had calculated we would have four points as a minimum so far and that’s not the case but it’s still a work in progress. After 30 years in professional football I’m convinced [results will improve]. We’ve had some very good training sessions with a very positive vibe.

“You don’t have to panic suddenly. Everybody wants the points but you also have to know what’s going on here and we think we’re doing it the right way."

Since current chairman Steve Parish led a consortium to save Palace from administration, the club has gone through 12 permanent and caretaker managers in seven years.

That level of quick turnaround has not caused concern in de Boer's mind, though, and the ex-Inter gaffer revealed that he had a pleasant working relationship with his boss.



He added: "I always have serious conversations with Steve. Normally we are scheduled to come together one day a week to see what’s happening and how we can improve.

"We do that after every game. I’m not so concerned about it. We have a very good relationship.

"Steve and all the board know that. We had a plan, it’s not that suddenly you’re going to make a 360-degree turn and go the other way. No. Maybe a small step to the left or right but still we have our goal.”