VIDEO: Ibrahimovic Provides Update on Knee Injury Recovery in Typical Zlatan Fashion

Zlatan Ibrahimovic really can't help himself when he's no longer in the spotlight, can he?

The Manchester United veteran is continuing to recuperate from the cruciate knee ligament injury he sustained back in April, and has stepped up his rehab in recent weeks as medical staff have been left shocked by the speed of his recovery.

With other footballers dominating the headlines in the past week, however, 'Ibra' took to Twitter to post a video of his ongoing recuperation and, naturally, make himself the centre of attention across sporting websites across the globe.

Tell Jose I'm coming pic.twitter.com/ozN6bNL7DA — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) September 8, 2017

That caption is also typical Zlatan, isn't it? The Sweden legend is well aware of his ego and utilises it every chance that he can.

The 36-year-old will have to compete with the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford for a place in Mourinho's starting lineup upon his return to full fitness, but we won't count against him making sure that he's the alpha male of United's striking contingent when he does fully recover.

