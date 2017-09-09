Soccer

VIDEO: Twitter Users Hail Kylian Mbappe's Actions Before Edinson Cavani's First Goal Against Metz

an hour ago

It was one of the most anticipated debuts in recent times.

After months of speculation regarding his future, Kylian Mbappe secured a deadline day move to PSG on an initial one-year loan deal with the Parisians having to option to buy the Frenchman next season for £166m.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Although he still isn't the most expensive player on the team, many would argue he is just as if not more exciting to watch than Neymar, who recently secured a £200m move to PSG.

Neymar has already got off to a quick start in Ligue 1, getting four goals and four assists in his first four games for the club, however yesterday it was Mbappe who stole the headlines.

He opened his account for PSG just before the hour mark with a sizzling half-volley to put his side 2-1, however his first goal for the club could've come a lot sooner. Just after the half hour mark, Neymar slid a pass through the Metz defence as both Mbappe and Cavani latched onto it.

Since it was his debut, it would've been easy for Mbappe to take the ball from Cavani and force a debut goal, however rather unselfishly decided to leave the ball for his teammate, with Cavani then taking the ball past the goalkeeper and slotting it home.

It was a selfless act from the young Frenchman, a gesture which was well recognised on Twitter.

I think it's fair to say Mbappe has already won over a lot of the fans, and if his debut was a sign of things to come, then the fans are in for a very exciting season.

