Soccer

West Ham Defender Aaron Creswell Says Team Looking to Halt Slaven Bilic Speculation

an hour ago

West Ham defender Aaron Cresswell says the team needs to get a positive result against Huddersfield on Monday night to ease pressure on boss Slaven Bilic.

The Croatian has faced much criticism in the opening weeks of the season, after three consecutive defeats for the Hammers who sit propping up the Premier League table.

But the Hammers full-back believes the team can rally and pull out a much needed win as they host promoted Huddersfield in their first home match of the campaign. Speaking to Talksport, he said: “We don’t really get involved in that [the pressure on Bilic]. Of course we don’t want to hear negative stuff, we want to turn that around into a positive and only results and good performances do that.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

“That’s what we’ll be looking to do against Huddersfield and hopefully we’ll stop all this. Huddersfield have had a tremendous start and we want to stop that on Monday by getting the three points.

With the side's three loses this season coming courtesy of Manchester United, Southampton and Newcastle, despite a 2-0 win over Cheltenham in the Carabao Cup, Bilic remains under intense pressure to bring results.

Cresswell later added: “It’s a massive game for us. It’s our first home game and we really need to kick-start our season – that’s what we’ll be looking to do.

“We know that it is not good enough to get three defeats on the spin, but we’re the only ones who can affect that and we will work hard to put things right.”

