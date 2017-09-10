8 Youngsters to Watch Out for in the Premier League This Season

The 2017/18 season is already up and running, and is set to be an exciting campaign with interesting sub-plots all over.

Yet, for a number of budding young professionals this season will be even more memorable as it could be the year they become a household name.

here are eight youngsters to watch out for in the Premier League this season...

1. Reiss Nelson

Without doubt one of the stars of Arsenal's pre-season, Reiss Nelson is already being tipped to become the next rising star to come out of the Emirates Stadium. The full-back looked completely at ease as he took on the likes of Chelsea and Bayern Munich in competitive friendlies.

Mainly deployed on the right side of the defence, the 17-year-old then made his debut as a substitute in the Community Shield win over the Blues and with the Gunners set to sell some of their stars, Nelson may well be utilised more than initially expected.

2. Jeremie Boga

Speaking of Chelsea, Jeremie Boga was a surprise starter for the Blues' opening Premier League fixture at home to Burnley, but was taken off early into the game to make way for a centre-back, following Gary Cahill's dismissal.

Nonetheless, that should not be the 20-year-old's only cameo appearance this season, with the Ivory Coast international winger highly rated in West London and could well feature prominently as a result of Antonio Conte's thin squad.

3. Richarlison

Watford were the surprise victors in the chase for Brazilian sensation Richarlison, picking up the 20-year-old winger from Fluminense for a cool £11m, beating a host of top European sides to his signature.

The exciting winger has already played a major part in the Hornets' season, starting the game against Bournemouth and scoring in the 2-0 win. Marco Silva will no doubt be impressed with the Brazil U20 international's start to life in the Premier League.

4. Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Everton can boast arguably the finest crop of young players actively playing for them in the entire Premier League, with the likes of Mason Holgate, Tom Davies, Ademola Lookman and Jonjo Kenny all involved in one way or another.

However, the one who is really making waves is England U20 World Cup winner Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The tall forward has almost guaranteed himself a starting spot under Ronald Koeman and is in line for a massive season.

5. Brahim Diaz

Such is the plethora of talent available to Pep Guardiola that youngsters barely get a look in when it comes to the Manchester City starting XI. Yet, two teenagers have certainly caught the eye of late; Phil Foden and Brahim Diaz.

The latter's pre-season could not have gotten much better. A wonder goal against Real Madrid in the International Champions' Cup, followed by a cheeky finish against Spurs in the same competition, could well lead to the Spanish 18-year-old being given a chance at some point.

6. Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Still only 21 years of age, Ruben Loftus-Cheek already has over two dozen Premier League appearances under his belt and Chelsea fans will be hoping not to lose out on his potential like they have done with Nathaniel Chalobah.

A season-long loan with Crystal Palace will finally give the England U21 star the platform to showcase his talents. The Eagles will no doubt make Loftus-Cheek the fulcrum of their midfield and he'll be desperate to prove himself in the top flight.

7. Sam Field

Field first made his West Brom debut on the back end of the 2015/16 season and played nine times in all competitions during last year's campaign, but the 19-year-old is tipped to feature even more under Tony Pulis this season.

The composed midfielder has been a Baggies supporter his whole life and after graduating through the academy, is now a full member of the first team squad, starting in tow of Albion's three Premier League games already.

8. Kyle Walker-Peters

Not even the most loyal Spurs fans would have expected Kyle Walker-Peters to pick up the Man of the Match award after making his Premier League and professional debut for Spurs, following the opening day defeat of Newcastle United.

Filling in for the injured Kieran Trippier, the 20-year-old full-back has already been compared to his namesake Kyle Walker, whose departure for Manchester City this summer allowed the England U20 World Cup star to be promoted to the first team by Mauricio Pochettino.

