Burnley Boss Sean Dyche Confirms Tom Heaton Suffered Dislocated Shoulder Against Crystal Palace

Burnley's 1-0 over Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon came with a cost for the Clarets as their star stopper was substituted after sustaining an injury.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has confirmed that keeper Tom Heaton will be out on the sidelines due to a dislocated shoulder.

Sean Dyche confirms that goalkeeper Tom Heaton has a suspected dislocated shoulder. — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) September 10, 2017

This injury could prove to be a major blow to the Clarets as Heaton has impressed during his time in the Premier League with Burnley.

Last season saw Heaton gain 10 clean sheets in the Premier League as well as maintain an impressive 98% claim success average.

With second string Nick Pope making a substitute appearance, it seems that Burnley will have to use the rookie goalkeeper for the upcoming weeks in the league.

Pope will be facing a great challenge as Burnley fans expect him to live up to the performances displayed by Tom Heaton that have saved the Clarets blushes on many occasions.