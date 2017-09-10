Soccer

Chelsea Boss Antonio Conte Hails N'Golo Kante as 'Fantastic' Following Triumph at Leicester

28 minutes ago

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has spoken out following the 2-1 victory over Leicester City in the Premier League and Conte expressed his admiration for former Foxes man N'Golo Kante.

Kante scored the decisive goal in the game which sealed the win for Chelsea after Jamie Vardy equalised from the penalty spot. Conte, as quoted on Chelsea's official website, called him a fantastic player and insisted he had an amazing game.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Conte said: "N'Golo, I think he played an amazing game. We are used to seeing this and he’s a fantastic player. It is incredible to see. He made good runs with quality and he is improving a lot his passes and finishing."

FBL-ENG-FACUP-CHELSEA-TOTTENHAM

He added: "I think it is very important to see this player is improving step by step and improving his weaknesses. Now, N'Golo is a really top player."

Kante is a special sort of player in the midfield and was a decisive component during Leicester's Premier League title win in 2016. He reads the game better than anyone and is able to break up play with ease.

Conte made Kante a primary target to bring to Stamford Bridge immediately after Leicester won the league and now, since selling Nemanja Matic to Manchester United, Kante is a key player for Chelsea as they look to secure the Premier League title for their second successive year.

