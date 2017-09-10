Craig Shakespeare Rues Leicester's 'Bad Moment' After Foxes Lose at Home to Chelsea

Craig Shakespeare feels that his Leicester City side are going through an unlucky period at the moment.

The new manager, who served on an interim basis after Claudio Ranieri's sacking last season, was made permanent following the campaign. But he is finding it rather difficult to catch a good stride.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The Foxes succumbed to a home defeat against Premier League champions Chelsea on Saturday afternoon, losing 2-1 through goals from Alvaro Morata and N'Golo Kante.

They did put up a good fight, with Jamie Vardy winning and scoring a penalty in the second half, but they were unable to completely claw their way back as Antonio Conte's men would hold on to their lead.

Jamie Vardy has now scored 11 goals in 18 Premier League games under Craig Shakespeare.



Tucked away from the spot. pic.twitter.com/9yZ1XAvVa4 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 9, 2017

"The big moments are going against us at the moment," the coach told the BBC following the match. "We had a chance and a minute later they go down the other end and score.





"We were disappointed and had to change our shape. The players applied themselves magnificently in the second half, on another day it might have gone our way.

Jamie Vardy on the penalty: "It was a definite penalty, he clipped my shin pads." pic.twitter.com/Dif8rpjWFy — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) September 9, 2017

"We said the first six games would be a challenge. We go again and have to dust ourselves down."

"When we got back to 2-1 we just couldn't find that final bit that was required to get something from the game and I just feel at the moment the big moments aren't going our way," he added on Sky Sports.

Leicester have only won three points from their four matches this season, and things aren't set to get any easier, as they are to face a stubborn Huddersfield team next weekend, as well as two consecutive matches against Liverpool in both the league and League Cup.