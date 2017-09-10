Diego Simeone Praises Atletico Performance in Valencia Draw But Bemoans That 'Goal Did Not Come'

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has praised the performance of his players in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Valencia, but admitted that it was an opportunity to win missed.

The visitors were held at the Mestalla by an organised and resolute Valencia side, unable to create clear-cut opportunities with any regularity.

But Atletico were largely comfortable throughout the 90 minutes, and Simeone claimed after the game that the display was "very good".

"It was a good football match between two teams that work similar," the Argentine coach told the club's website.

"We were more incisive close to the box. We had chances to win the match. We played a good game and it was played well but the most important thing about this game, which is the goal, did not come.

"The goal did not come in the first half but it could have, especially in the chance Vietto had in the final stretch.

"Today’s match was very good. We didn’t score, but regarding the game, the team showed good things."

The point left Atletico fifth in the fledgling La Liga table, with five points from their opening three games.

There was no victory to celebrate Simeone's contract renewal, announced last week, although Los Colchoneros remain unbeaten and are yet to play their first home game at the Wanda Metropolitano.

That will come next week, when Atletico host Malaga, yet to pick up a point, at the long-awaited unveiling of their new stadium.