Dortmund Face Injury Crises After Draw With Freiburg

Dortmund struggled against Freiburg yesterday only managing a draw despite having a man advantage for over an hour. The game ended 0-0 and Freiburg's Yoric Ravet was sent off in the first half but the disappointing result will not be the only concern for Dortmund.

Marc Bartra had to come off the pitch after only 18 minutes and is now a doubt for Dortmund's Champions League group match against Tottenham on Wednesday. Bartra reportedly has a groin problem according to reports on Bundesliga.com and he’ll have tests on Sunday to determine the extent of the injury.

18' Early substitution@MarcBartra succumbs to injury, Omer Toprak comes on to replace him.#SCFBVB pic.twitter.com/PLRvwmpSGM — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) September 9, 2017

Furthermore Bartra was not the only injury problem Dortmund faced in their match against Freiburg. Marcel Schmelzer was carried off on a stretcher after the red card incident with Ravet, Schmelzer took a nasty knock to his ankle after only just returning from an ankle injury.

"It looks like it could be a recurrence of the same ankle injury, judging by how it feels," said Dortmund press officer Sascha Fligge on the subject of Schmelzer. "X-rays don't show ligaments, though, so we'll have to wait for an MRI on the ankle in the morning."

Poor Marcel Schmelzer - back from injury today + now carried off on a stretcher. Doesn't look good. Freiburg's Ravet sent off for the tackle pic.twitter.com/PY3GEC5QT7 — Archie Rhind-Tutt (@archiert1) September 9, 2017

.@Schmelle29 unfortunately had to be stretchered off during #SCFBVB.



We hope it's nothing too serious 🤞 pic.twitter.com/kFjwvjsOht — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) September 9, 2017

There is a growing list of injured players at BVB as Peter Bosz the Dortmund manager is already without Marco Reus , Raphael Guerreiro , Andre Schurrle , Erik Durm and Sebastian Rode. This does not bode well for Dortmund's upcoming busy schedule, Dortmund's midweek trip to London will be the first of six games in the space of just 17 days.