Soccer

Dortmund Face Injury Crises After Draw With Freiburg

38 minutes ago

Dortmund struggled against Freiburg yesterday only managing a draw despite having a man advantage for over an hour. The game ended 0-0 and Freiburg's Yoric Ravet was sent off in the first half but the disappointing result will not be the only concern for Dortmund. 

Marc Bartra had to come off the pitch after only 18 minutes and is now a doubt for Dortmund's Champions League group match against Tottenham on Wednesday. Bartra reportedly has a groin problem according to reports on Bundesliga.com and he’ll have tests on Sunday to determine the extent of the injury. 

Furthermore Bartra was not the only injury problem Dortmund faced in their match against Freiburg. Marcel Schmelzer was carried off on a stretcher after the red card incident with Ravet, Schmelzer took a nasty knock to his ankle after only just returning from an ankle injury.

"It looks like it could be a recurrence of the same ankle injury, judging by how it feels," said Dortmund press officer Sascha Fligge on the subject of Schmelzer. "X-rays don't show ligaments, though, so we'll have to wait for an MRI on the ankle in the morning."

There is a growing list of injured players at BVB as Peter Bosz the Dortmund manager is already without Marco Reus , Raphael Guerreiro , Andre Schurrle , Erik Durm and Sebastian Rode. This does not bode well for Dortmund's upcoming busy schedule, Dortmund's midweek trip to London will be the first of six games in the space of just 17 days.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters