Everton Boss Koeman Rues 'Lucky' Opener in Toffees' 3-0 Home Defeat to Tottenham

Ronald Koeman has cursed Tottenham's 'lucky' opening goal as his Everton side fell to a limp 3-0 home defeat to the rampant visitors.

Harry Kane's fortuitous cross-cum-shot on 28 minutes broke the deadlock of an intriguing tie at Goodison Park, but the Toffees were clearly second best after that strike and fell further behind to Christian Eriksen's sweeping finish and Kane's second either side of the interval.

Speaking to the Blues' website after the game, a rueful Koeman admitted that his players had not deserved anything from the encounter, but stated that Kane's first goal - his 100th in Spurs colours - knocked his side for six.

He said: “I think we started the game well, had a good control on the game and some chances.

“But the first goal - and maybe it’s a first lucky goal - makes it more difficult for us.

“We lost control, we had real problems with Tottenham’s diamond formation and they found easily the free player in the midfield. Then you are running behind the situation.

A very disappointed result today. Our start was not bad, but we lost control after the opening goal #Everton #EFC pic.twitter.com/VMqZWUqIyJ — Ronald Koeman (@RonaldKoeman) September 9, 2017

“The 2-0 before half-time was difficult, and if you see how we started the second half, that was really poor.

“Three-nil down, one team was full of confidence and Everton were without any confidence, and that makes it even more difficult. We’re disappointed, but they were by far - after 1-0 - the better team this afternoon.”

The Dutchman was even more disappointed with his charges' lack of pressing and desire to win the ball back even though they were behind for large portions of the match, and called on his troops to be more aggressive in their upcoming clashes with Atalanta and Manchester United.

2 spankings for Everton, albeit against strong sides. But it is not just the defeats, it is the nature of them. Meek, Impotent, Soulless — roger bennett (@rogbennett) September 9, 2017

Koeman added: “When I spoke about Tottenham [before the game], I mentioned that maybe with Man City they have the best football side in the Premier League.

“You have to learn from defeats and we can learn from the way we lost today. We lost aggression in the second half and that can be a part of confidence.

“But I think in several aspects in the game in the second half the players were too nice. I don’t ask for yellow and red cards but we gave the ball too easily to Tottenham.”