Everton's Morgan Schneiderlin Claims His Side Have 'No Excuses' Following Defeat to Tottenham

Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin admits that his side have 'no excuses' and 'nowhere to hide' following the 3-0 Premier League defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

Everton were beaten by Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League and Schneiderlin, according to Everton's official website, admits that Tottenham were better on the day and the opening goal from Harry Kane shocked his side - the drop in intensity gave Spurs an opportunity to go on and win the game.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Schneiderlin said: "Tottenham were better than us on the day. We are not going to hide or find excuses, we just have to admit that they were better than us on the day."





He added: "We started well but the goal gave us a bit of a slap. But then we can’t drop the intensity and quality of our play like we did. It’s difficult when you go 2-0 down, but you’re still in the game. Then to concede the third so soon into the second half, it’s difficult on confidence."

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Everton face Manchester United in their next Premier League fixture and the Everton midfielder insists that his side need to learn from the defeat against Tottenham and bounce back.





He said: "We have to use this game and learn from it. It’s only the fourth game of the season. Obviously, we have a very hard start to the season. We will learn from it as quickly as possible."

He added: "As we said in the changing room afterwards, it’s not one defeat that can change our season. We just have to learn from it and show that we can bounce back in the next game against Manchester United."