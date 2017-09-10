Ex-Premier League Star Rio Ferdinand Takes to Twitter to Wade in on the Sadio Mane Red Card Debate

Manchester City eased past Liverpool in the 5-0 victory in the Premier League, although the Reds will feel a little hard-done-to as winger Sadio Mane received a straight red card following an ugly collision with goalkeeper Ederson.

Liverpool were 1-0 down and in the 37th minute Mane found himself running through on goal in chase of the bouncing ball. However, City stopper Ederson got there first with his head and Mane's high boot caught Ederson clean in the face.

Mane took to social media after the match to apologise for the incident which saw Ederson stretchered of the field and driven to hospital with a suspected fractured cheekbone and jaw.

I hope and wish Ederson a quick recovery. I am so sorry he was hurt during our accidental collision on the pitch and am sorry for him that he could not complete the match because of it. I pray he heals fast and is back playing very soon because he is highest quality player.🙏☝️ A post shared by Sadio Mane (@sadiomaneofficiel) on Sep 9, 2017 at 11:43am PDT

The sending off was of mixed opinions - Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker called the decision 'rubbish', but former Manchester United man Phil Neville praised the decision by Jon Moss.

Rubbish decision to send off Mané. Rubbish. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 9, 2017

Red card for me - good decision Jon Moss — Philip Neville (@fizzer18) September 9, 2017

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand took a slightly different approach as he assessed the decision.

Was #mane a straight red??

I got not even a free kick.... pic.twitter.com/6vpXi3z7aD — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) September 9, 2017

Ferdinand reminisced over the time he caught Chelsea winger Florent Malouda in the face with his boot and said how a free-kick wasn't awarded.

Opinions will remain divided over the situation, but Mane will miss the next three Premier League fixtures for Liverpool and Ederson is set to be sidelined due to the facial injury he sustained.