Former Gunner Claims He Knows How to Get Best Out of Mesut Ozil

After disappointing defeats at against Stoke and Liverpool, Arsenal fans have scapegoated Mesut Ozil for his poor form returning to the Premier League.

The German playmaker has refused to sign a contract extension and sees himself at the club until June 2018.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has told BBC Radio 5 Live - via The Sport Review - that in order for Ozil to perform to his best of abilities, Arsene Wenger needs to needs to focus the team around the midfield maestro.

“If we can’t get him to work back which I don’t think is natural in his game, which isn’t natural in his game, we have to get him going forward with even more potency," he said.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

The world cup winner has won 3 FA cups with Arsenal since joining in 2013 but has been far away from receiving a Premier League medal.

Wright believes that Arsenal players should be making in the run-ins for Ozil in order to get the best out of him while he's still at the club,

“That might mean we have to play players who do all the running for him and get him the ball to allow him to create.”

Though no formal offers where made during the Summer Transfer window, Ozil gained interest from Bayern Munich in the early months of 2017.