Man City Set to Raid Tottenham as They Zero in on Vincent Kompany's Successor
Manchester City are eyeing the possibility of signing highly-rated Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld as a long-term replacement for the injury troubled Vincent Kompany.
Alderweireld is currently part of a contract stand-off with Tottenham and according to the Sun, Manchester City will make an approach for the player if the issue isn't resolved in due time.
Man City eye £60m-rated Tottenham star who is in contract stand-off with Spurs https://t.co/oFImbZDiXk #MCFC #THFC pic.twitter.com/GIet3QUoqk— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) September 10, 2017
City boss Pep Guardiola see's Alderweireld as a perfect replacement for Kompany as he endures another injury, keeping him sidelined.
Kompany missed the Premier League clash against Liverpool due to a calf strain he picked up on international duty with Belgium. The defender appeared only 11 times last season due to various injuries and Guardiola sees this a perfect time to find his successor.
Manchester City were keen on West Brom's Jonny Evans during the summer but Baggies boss Tony Pulis stood firm on a fee and City weren't able to make the signing. Alderweireld is valued at around £60m and rated as one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League.
The defender is yet to agree on a contract with Spurs and he's been advised that he deserves a better deal or a transfer to leave the club - Manchester City will make a move for the 28-year-old next summer if a new deal is not agreed with Tottenham.