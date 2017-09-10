Soccer

Man City Set to Raid Tottenham as They Zero in on Vincent Kompany's Successor

an hour ago

Manchester City are eyeing the possibility of signing highly-rated Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld as a long-term replacement for the injury troubled Vincent Kompany.

Alderweireld is currently part of a contract stand-off with Tottenham and according to the Sun, Manchester City will make an approach for the player if the issue isn't resolved in due time.

City boss Pep Guardiola see's Alderweireld as a perfect replacement for Kompany as he endures another injury, keeping him sidelined. 

Kompany missed the Premier League clash against Liverpool due to a calf strain he picked up on international duty with Belgium. The defender appeared only 11 times last season due to various injuries and Guardiola sees this a perfect time to find his successor.

Elsa/GettyImages

Manchester City were keen on West Brom's Jonny Evans during the summer but Baggies boss Tony Pulis stood firm on a fee and City weren't able to make the signing. Alderweireld is valued at around £60m and rated as one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League.

The defender is yet to agree on a contract with Spurs and he's been advised that he deserves a better deal or a transfer to leave the club - Manchester City will make a move for the 28-year-old next summer if a new deal is not agreed with Tottenham.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters