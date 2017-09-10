Man City Set to Raid Tottenham as They Zero in on Vincent Kompany's Successor

Manchester City are eyeing the possibility of signing highly-rated Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld as a long-term replacement for the injury troubled Vincent Kompany.

Alderweireld is currently part of a contract stand-off with Tottenham and according to the Sun, Manchester City will make an approach for the player if the issue isn't resolved in due time.

City boss Pep Guardiola see's Alderweireld as a perfect replacement for Kompany as he endures another injury, keeping him sidelined.

Kompany missed the Premier League clash against Liverpool due to a calf strain he picked up on international duty with Belgium. The defender appeared only 11 times last season due to various injuries and Guardiola sees this a perfect time to find his successor.

Manchester City were keen on West Brom's Jonny Evans during the summer but Baggies boss Tony Pulis stood firm on a fee and City weren't able to make the signing. Alderweireld is valued at around £60m and rated as one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League.

The defender is yet to agree on a contract with Spurs and he's been advised that he deserves a better deal or a transfer to leave the club - Manchester City will make a move for the 28-year-old next summer if a new deal is not agreed with Tottenham.