Man City Star Mendy Trolls Walker, Pep and Ederson on Twitter After Action-Packed Liverpool Drubbing

Manchester City, arguably, conducted the best piece of business during the summer transfer window with their acquisition of Monaco star Benjamin Mendy - the marauding full-back seems to effortlessly glide along the left side of the pitch, charging at pace and delivering tantalising crosses to his team mates before running back at full speed to deter opposition counters.

However, the French international is also something of a court jester, endearing himself to the Citizens' faithful with his hilarious banter, no matter their seniority and rank.

The talented 23-year-old played his part as City routed Premier League rivals Liverpool 5-0 at the Etihad, with the main talking point being Sadio Mane's dismissal for the Reds for a high foot in Brazilian stopper Ederson on 37 minutes, seemingly opening the floodgates to attack after attack.





Liverpool looked largely inept after Mane's red card, and following Kun Aguero's opener, the Citizens added further goals through braces from Gabriel Jesus and Leroy Sane.

But as Mendy's teammates are learning, no one is beyond ridicule as the former Le Havre product took to Twitter to rinse Ederson, Kyle Walker and boss Pep Guardiola.

Mio loco es aqui !!! Tudo bom 🇧🇷🤙🏿 pic.twitter.com/r9AIRGJoaa — Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) September 9, 2017

Boss got banter too 😭😭😭 https://t.co/PVVASivk8v — Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) September 9, 2017

Mendy saved perhaps his best for right-back counterpart Kyle Walker, who seemed to suffer some sort of 'seizure' of sorts, after going down in a heap during the early stages of the encounter.