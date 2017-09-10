Man Utd Set to Rival Arsenal in January Move for Highly Rated France International

According to the Mirror, Jose Mourinho's Manchester United are set to make a bid for long-standing Arsenal target Thomas Lemar in January once the transfer window reopens.

If reports are to be believed, Gunners boss Arsene Wenger came close to securing the 21-year-old Monaco forward's services with a massive £92m bid on transfer deadline day - unable to land what would have been his third major summer signing, Wenger claims Arsenal will try again for Lemar in January or next summer.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

But they won't be the only ones; Liverpool were also interested in the highly coveted forward, and it now seems Manchester United are also in the running. Apparently, the player’s advisers are aware of Mourinho’s interest in taking the player to Old Trafford.

Mourinho spent a large part of the summer chasing a winger, with Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic his supposed first choice.

After the Croatian ended up staying in Serie A, the Red Devils manager is looking at other options and Lemar - who recently scored twice for France in a World Cup qualifier against Holland - heads his short list.