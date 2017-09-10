Soccer

Marco Silva Praises Watford by Insisting Players 'Enjoyed Themselves' in Southampton Win

35 minutes ago

Watford boss Marco Silva heaped praise on his players saying that they looked like they enjoyed the game and played with confidence in comfortable 2-0 win at Southampton.

Distance goals from Abdoulaye Doucoure and substitute Daryl Janmaat helped to see off a lacklustre Saints side.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

The Portuguese heaped praise on his players speaking to Sky after the game, he said: "Congratulations for our boys and our fans, fantastic atmosphere. Another away game and we really deserved the win.

"It's not easy to come here and do what we did, to control the match and to play like we did. Very, very good game. 

"I didn't remember one chance for our opponent. Sometimes we can do something special like we did today. I'm really happy of course. 

Warren Little/GettyImages

"I feel like my team played like they enjoyed the match."

Watford have kept three clean sheets in their last three matches in the league, since their 3-3 draw with Liverpool on the opening day.

Silva was keen to praise his teams defensive display in nullifying the Saints, he added: "Three clean sheets in a row is very important to us it gives our team lots of confidence.

 "I think we controlled these moments and we deserved three points."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters