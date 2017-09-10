Marco Silva Praises Watford by Insisting Players 'Enjoyed Themselves' in Southampton Win

Watford boss Marco Silva heaped praise on his players saying that they looked like they enjoyed the game and played with confidence in comfortable 2-0 win at Southampton.

Distance goals from Abdoulaye Doucoure and substitute Daryl Janmaat helped to see off a lacklustre Saints side.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

The Portuguese heaped praise on his players speaking to Sky after the game, he said: "Congratulations for our boys and our fans, fantastic atmosphere. Another away game and we really deserved the win.

"It's not easy to come here and do what we did, to control the match and to play like we did. Very, very good game.

"I didn't remember one chance for our opponent. Sometimes we can do something special like we did today. I'm really happy of course.

Warren Little/GettyImages

"I feel like my team played like they enjoyed the match."

Watford have kept three clean sheets in their last three matches in the league, since their 3-3 draw with Liverpool on the opening day.

Silva was keen to praise his teams defensive display in nullifying the Saints, he added: "Three clean sheets in a row is very important to us it gives our team lots of confidence.

"I think we controlled these moments and we deserved three points."