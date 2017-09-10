Massimilano Allegri Demands More Despite Juventus Easing to a 3-0 Victory Against Chievo

Forever the perfectionist who is always seeking improvements from his Juventus side despite several years of dominance in Serie A, manager Massimilano Allegri spoke of how it will take time to adjust to a new formation following the routine win against Chievo.

Speaking to the official website after the 3-0 victory which keeps his side at the top of the table in the third win of the campaign, the former AC Milan boss believes there are still areas they can work on despite scoring ten and only conceding two to begin the campaign.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

“It wasn't easy today because we were playing with three in midfield for the first time and [Miralem] Pjanic in front of the defence," said Allegri.

“We let Chievo have a few too many shots: 11. That''s something I'll have to look at closely but it's an area where we can improve.”

The hosts were tested on several occasions but never looked in any great danger as the likes of Gonzalo Higuaín and Paulo Dybala, who both registered on the score sheet, demonstrated the gulf in class, with Allegri waxing lyrical about the players he has at his disposal.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

“Paulo [Dybala] will become one of the best players in the world. He and Neymar are the future once [Leo] Messi and [Cristiano] Ronaldo hang up their boots," added the Old Lady coach.

“As for Miralem [Pjanic], when he plays the way he did today, when he finds the right space, he's able to put his entire repertoire on display and the team benefits enormously."

Over the course of the game, Juventus looked in control of proceedings but it still took the introduction of some key substitutes to put the game beyond any doubt.

“We brought on some fresh legs and technical players. Chievo began to wane and we found more space.

“The playing system works as long as everyone is prepared to put in a shift both when attacking and defending."

Now the Turin giants have a tricky encounter against Barcelona away in the Champions League, which will be a more testing affair then Saturday's match up.