Soccer

Mauricio Pellegrino Says Southampton 'Need to Take Responsibility' After Defeat

35 minutes ago

Mauricio Pellegrino wants his side to take responsibility for Southampton's poor performance against Watford and says the team need immediate improvement.

After two long-range Hornets efforts from Abdoulaye Doucoure and Daryl Janmaat downed the Saints at home on saturday, the result leaves them 10th in the league table after their first defeat of the new campaign.

Speaking in his post match press conference, the Argentine said: “I think they were better than us in the first half to the second balls.

“In every single challenge they were there a little bit before us, and from this point they created trouble for us.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

“But not too much because we conceded two soft goals from long range. That is something we need to learn and improve from today.


“We improved in the second half and looked to create better opportunities, but not enough to find a way back into the match.”   


The Saints boss added that the international break may have had an affect on the squad with some first team names left out the side on Saturday.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

“It could be, but we have another three or four breaks in the future.

“We know that the players will be away and have to travel and for this is the reason why I changed three players from the last game.

“I felt a little bit of low energy in some players but it is not an excuse. We have to take responsibility and improve for the next game.”

