Monaco Vice-President Discusses Why the Club Turned Down Arsenal's Move for Lemar

Arsenal missed out on signing Monaco's Thomas Lemar this summer, after their deadline day £90m bid was turned down by the Ligue 1 champions.

Despite having sold a number of players in the window, Monaco were seemingly unwilling to sell another of their stars so late into deadline day.

In an interview with L'Equipe, Monaco vice president Vadim Vasilyev shone some light on the declined deal, claiming that the situation was different to 2015 when Martial was sold to Manchester United on the last day of that window:

"In 2015 we had to sell in order to meet FFP conditions, so it was more of an obligation. We are, currently, financially safe and sound," claimed Vasilyev.

"You sell when you think it’s the right time. You’ve got to accept the risk (to then sell someone at a lower price the next time round) and it’s by taking risks that we have got here."

Monaco sold Benjamin Mendy, Bakayoko and Bernardo Silva all to Premier League clubs, but Arsenal were unable to push through their own move for Lemar.





Monaco manged to replace their departing players with the likes of Keita Baldé, Adama Diakhaby, Rachid Ghezzal and Stevan Jovetic all arriving at the Stade Louis II.

Monaco also let Kylian Mbappe leave for what will be a £166m deal next summer and although Monaco could have got another huge fee for Lemar, Vasilyev says there are more important things the team are looking to achieve than record sales:

"We don’t want records. We want to maintain a competitive team while respecting our economic model," claimed Vasilyev.

"And today, we’ve managed it. My dream has always been to develop the model, in both an economic and sporting sense, as far as possible. I’d said that a few years ago with Forbes magazine; I see that it is a possibility."