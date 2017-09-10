Soccer

Nathaniel Chalobah's Watford Stat Shows What Chelsea Could Be Missing This Season

6 minutes ago

A surprising stat about Watford new boy Nathaniel Chalobah has emerged and it shows what Chelsea might be missing out on this season.

The Chelsea youngster has been loaned out to the Hornets for the whole season, but this stat suggests that the Blues may have been wrong to let him go:

Clearly the Englishman is proving himself to be a warrior in the Hornets' midfield this season, something Chelsea may well be missing after one key departure.

Nemanja Matic was allowed to leave for Manchester United this summer in a move that surprised many, as the combative central midfielder was such a key part of Chelsea's title winning midfield alongside N'Golo Kante.

Although Chelsea still have Kante, new signing Bakayoko has yet to prove himself as having adapted to the fast pace of the Premier League, such that letting Chalobah go may be seen as a questionable decision by some fans given his current form.

Chelsea did sign Danny Drinkwater on deadline day, which will see him again link up with Kante, such that it can still be argued it was right to send Chalobah out on loan.

Nevertheless Gareth Southgate seems to be one man who prefers Chalobah over Drinkwater with the former being included in the latest England squad at the former Leicester man's expense.

22-year-old Chalobah has been influential for the Hornets at the start of this season, with the central midfielder has played from the start in every game so far.

In that time Watford have picked up eight points during an undefeated start under new boss Marco Silva, meaning the Hertfordshire side currently sit fourth in the league table.

