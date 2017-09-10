Soccer

Newcastle Boss Rafa Benitez Will Miss Sunday's Game Against Swansea After Operation

an hour ago

Newcastle have confirmed that manager Rafa Benitez will be absent from his side's game at the Liberty Stadium against Swansea on Sunday.

The Spanish coach underwent surgery over the international break to remove an infection from a hernia wound.

The team will be led by the coaching staff, with assistant Paco Moreno set to take charge, and will be in contact with Benitez throughout.

It was suggested that the former Liverpool manager might travel with the staff and players to South Wales, but he will not be present as his side look for their second Premier League win of the season.

Benitez's No.2 Moreno claimed last week that there would be no difficulty in coping with the absence of the manager.

"Hopefully he can join us," he said, quoted by the Daily Mail. "If that doesn't happen, we are not bothered, we can manage.

"Rafa is okay. He had the operation on Monday and is recovering properly. He will be fine in a few days."

He added: "It's not been difficult because we have been doing the stuff we normally do here. We are going on a daily basis.

"It's different when he is here because he is the man for us, but our work for training and preparing for games is exactly the same.

"He tried (to come) yesterday, but he suddenly realised he couldn't get here. He wants to be here because you know his passion for his football and the profession. First of all, it's about his health. We have said to stay at home and rest himself.

"He has been on the phone in the same way he normally does, I don't see a difference. He is at home and we are in touch and preparing like we do."

