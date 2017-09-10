Soccer

Ousmane Dembele Reveals What Luis Suarez Told Him Ahead of Barcelona Debut Against Espanyol

16 minutes ago

Ousmane Dembele has revealed what teammate Luis Suarez told him ahead of his Barcelona debut against Espanyol on Saturday.

Ernesto Valverde's side emerged as emphatic 5-0 winners in the Catalan derby, maintaining their 100% start to the new La Liga season.

Dembele was introduced as a second half substitute, making his much-anticipated debut following his big money arrival from Borussia Dortmund.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

And speaking to BeIN Sports after the game, via Sport, the 20-year-old revealed the advice Suarez gave him before kick-off.

“Suarez said to me to give him the ball and he would score," he said. "I did it and he scored, I’m very happy.”

Dembele impressed in his short appearance from the bench, providing an assist and linking up well with his attacking teammates.

“I’m very happy, it was strange to be alongside the best in the world," he added. "It was a good victory and I felt a lot of emotions. I’ve fulfilled a dream.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

“Valverde told me to relax and be calm.”

Barcelona have made a positive start to the season, despite the negativity that surrounded the club following the exit of Neymar and the overall turmoil of the summer transfer window.

And Dembele has insisted that he and his teammates are aiming for nothing less than maximum success.

“We want the Champions League and all the possible trophies," the former Rennes winger said. "I hope we have a good season and that we win a lot of titles.”

