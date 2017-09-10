Soccer

Peter Bosz Disappointed as Borussia Dortmund Play Out Stalemate Away Against Freiburg

an hour ago

Saturday afternoon saw Freiburg take on Borussia Dortmund at the Dreisamstadion in a goalless draw with the visitors suffering a spate of unfortunate injuries. 

Two of Dortmund's players, Marc Bartra and Marcel Schmelzer, both sustained injuries from dangerous tackles made by the hosts, while the tackle made on Schmelzer resulted in a red card for Freiburg.

Peter Bosz let his disappointment be known to the BVB official website as he believes his team should have scored, particularly playing against ten men. 

"We're disappointed. Dortmund should win in Freiburg. If you're playing with an extra man for an hour, you have enough time to score a goal."

FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-FREIBURG-DORTMUND

Despite efforts from the likes of Mario Gotze and Maximilian Philipp, Bosz believes his team didn't do enough on Saturday to make a breakthrough: "We didn't do enough today. We see the result as two points dropped."

He also gave an update on the injured duo of Bartra and Schmelzer, the latter looking to have a more serious injury.

"Marc Bartra hurt his groin, while Marcel Schmelzer has an ankle problem. His injury looked worse, but we'll have to wait for the diagnosis."

