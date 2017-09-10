Ryan Giggs Reveals He Personally Scouted Youngster Renato Sanches for Man Utd

Wales legend Ryan Giggs has backed Renato Sanches to succeed during his loan spell at Swansea, and revealed that he scouted the midfielder while at Manchester United.

The Portuguese international made the surprise switch to South Wales having struggled to establish himself as a regular at Bayern Munich.

And Giggs has expressed his confidence that Sanches - who could be set to make his debut in Sunday's game against Newcastle - will excel for the club.

Srdjan Stevanovic/GettyImages

“I was watching him for United a few years ago and I was impressed – I thought he was a really talented player," Giggs told Wales Online.

“He showed it then and he showed it in the Euros. It didn’t quite happen for him last year for Bayern, which can happen; a young player moving country, different language, a big club and a lot of expectation, but he is a talent and the Premier League will suit him because he’s an aggressive player.

“He can tackle, he can get forward and he’s going to a club that play football the right way so I think he’ll be a success.”

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

He added: “I remember looking at him and instantly liking him. Liked the way he played and thought he would suit Premier League football.





“Swansea have done well to sign him – Paul Clement’s ties to Bayern and friendship with Carlo Ancelotti has got a lot to do with it, but that's when you've got to capitalise on stuff like that.

“He's a fantastic player and I think he will be one of the exciting players in the league. It obviously depends on how Swansea do but he is a really good player.

“Germany isn’t that physical so I think the Premier League will suit him because he's physically strong, quick, aggressive, passes forward and I liked him instantly. Swansea have got a bit of a gem.”