Spurs Boss Pochettino Praises Centurion Harry Kane After Superb 3-0 Victory Over Everton

Mauricio Pochettino has lauded Harry Kane after the Tottenham striker ended his goal drought for the club with his 100th goal in Spurs colours.

The 23-year-old had gone 25 shots on target without registering his first strike of the season for his club, but a fortunate cross-cum-shot in the 28th minute bamboozled Jordan Pickford in the Everton goal to set his side on the way to a routine 3-0 win at Goodison Park.

Kane added his second and Spurs' third just moments after the interval and, in quotes published by football.london after the encounter, Pochettino revealed why his century of goals was just reward for the outstanding marksman.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

The Argentine said: "It’s not important (what it was) - cross or shot it was a goal for us. I’m happy because he scored and scored 100 goals for us today, for Tottenham.

"He deserves a lot of praise and congratulations to him. It’s an unbelievable mark for him."

Christian Eriksen also netted on a fine afternoon for the visitors, whose display tore Everton's game plan apart with relative ease.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Pochettino went on to describe how pleasing his side's overall performance was, and also reserved some praise for midfielder Moussa Sissoko - the France international filling in for the rested Moussa Dembele on Merseyside.

He continued: "I think it was a solid performance. We played well. We deserved in the end the result to take the three points. I feel very pleased and happy. We have ahead a very busy period.

All this Everton hype just for them to get bossed by Sissoko and Ben Davies 😭😭😭 — Jake. (@JakeSpurs_) September 9, 2017

"I'm happy with Moussa's performance. The whole team played well. I am happy with him. He’s part of our plans."

Sissoko's afternoon was cut short after he pulled up following a challenge by Everton defender Ashley Williams and Pochettino confirmed that, while the 26-year-old was forced off the field of play, his injury wasn't anything to be concerned about.



He said: "He suffered in his calf. I think it was cramp."