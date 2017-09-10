Spurs Midfielder Moussa Sissoko Had 'Calf Problems' Against Everton But Injury Is Not Serious

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that Moussa Sissoko suffered "calf problems" in Saturday's 3-0 win over Everton, but has no serious injury concerns.

The Frenchman impressed in the convincing victory at Goodison Park, before he was forced to withdraw late on.

But Pochettino has reassured supporters that Sissoko's look of anguish was most likely just a case of severe cramp.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

“He was good today," the Argentine coach said, quoted by West London Sport. "It was a very solid performance, but it is true he finished with some problems. He suffered in his calf. I think it was cramp.

“His position depends on the tactic and the dynamic of how we want to play. When you win 3-0 and you play well it’s easy to explain different things but I am happy with him and he is part of my plans.”

Sissoko was used in a central midfield role in the absence of Victor Wanyama, who is also expected to miss Wednesday's Champions League clash against Borussia Dortmund.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

The former could now be set to continue in his absence, alongside the more defensive minded Eric Dier.

Victory against Everton saw Spurs move into fifth place, with seven points from their opening four games, and Pochettino praised his players' "solid performance".

"I think it was a solid performance," he said. "We played well. We deserved in the end the result to take the three points. I feel very pleased and happy. It's important because we have ahead a very busy period. It's a very important victory for us today."