Teammates Desperate to Have Ronaldo Back in Lineup After Madrid's Latest Slip Against Levante

an hour ago

Both Theo Hernandez and Marcos Llorente have said that Real Madrid need Cristaino Ronaldo back in the team as soon as possible, when speaking to Marca.

The pair were speaking after Madrid's latest slip-up, where they were without Ronaldo for the 1-1 draw with Levante.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

The Portuguese talisman is currently serving a suspension that he picked up following an altercation with the referee during Real's 1-3 Supercopa de Espana win over Barcelona.

The Spanish football association decided to uphold the five match ban given to Ronaldo, such that he has already missed games against Barcelona in the return leg, Deportivo, Valencia and Levante.

David Ramos/GettyImages

Real Madrid managed to beat both Barcelona and Deportivo La Coruna in Ronaldo's first two games out. However they have since drawn with both Valencia and Levante at home, with Theo Hernandez admitting that Ronaldo is missed by the Spanish giants:

"We tried hard throughout and our intensity was there as always but we just couldn't make the most of our chances," said Hernandez.

"Maybe we did lack a little spark but we gave everything. We do need Cristiano to score goals but we don't necessarily need a No. 9. The squad will continue as it is."

Marcos Llorente also highlighted the need to have Ronaldo back in the team, as he acknowledged that his side have been missing one of their biggest goal threats:

David Ramos/GettyImages

"This wasn't the kind of game we were expecting but what would be most worrying for us would be if we didn't create many chances," the midfielder said.

"These things happen and we must keep working. It is clear that in this team, he [Ronaldo] is very important and has an ability to score incredible goals. It would have been good to have him but those who did play tried their best throughout."

Ronaldo is set to miss Los Blancos next La Liga tie against Real Sociedad, but will return for Real's La Liga game against Real Betis on September 20th.

