6 of the Best Moments From a Scintillating Weekend of Premier League Football

The Premier League came back with a bang following the dour international break, with Man City and Liverpool serving up a feast of goals, laughs and physical pain in Saturday's early kick off.

Sky's 'Super Sunday' was a little less entertaining, but over the course of the weekend there was plenty for you football fans to get your teeth into. Here are the six best moments of the weekend from England's top flight.

Best WWE Finishing Manoeuvre

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Ederson's okay, so we can joke about it now.

Sadio Mane (rightly, in the end) was shown a red card in the first half of Liverpool's trip to Manchester City for laying the smackdown on Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson; via a big boot to the face. Studs n'all.

While the keeper was stretchered off after Mane trudged down the tunnel, the former Benfica man was up and about before the game ended with a couple of cuts on his face. He definitely learned though, don't f*ck with Sadio Mane.

Newcastle's Matt Ritchie tried his best to top it, but to no avail.

Best Save

Alex Morton/GettyImages

David de Gea put his claim in for save of the week on Sunday afternoon, but while that was quite incredible in its own right, Lukasz Fabianski simply has to take the win this time.

Newcastle's Joselu aimed a glancing header towards goal at the Liberty - and it looked destined for the far side of the net - before the Polish star's fingertips diverted the ball around the post. Incredible reactions.

Best Goal

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Harry Kane will be glad that it's September, won't he? Since he can't score in August! HAHAHAHAHA bet you've never heard that one before, have you? Really original that one wasn't it? Yeah?!

Kane ended his season scoring drought with a double at Goodison Park, though the first had a massive stroke of fortune about it. The England man aimed in a cross from the right hand side, but it looped over the head of Jordan Pickford and into the back of the net.

He may have admitted it was a fluke in his post-match interview, but it looked great on the eye nonetheless. So that's enough to pop him into top spot for goal of the weekend...

Best Assist

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

In the interests of fun and taking the biscuit a little, this week we've overlooked brilliant assists from the likes of Sead Kolasinac and Kevin de Bruyne in favour of handing "best assist" to none other than...Lee Chung-yong.

The South Korean has been torn to shreds on Twitter for his brainfart in the opening three minutes of Crystal Palace's game with Burnley, but Chris Wood will be very grateful that he managed to bag his first goal at Turf Moor from a pass that quite literally split open the defence.

It's a shame it was Chung-yong's own defence, though.

Best Surprise Golden Boot Contender

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Arsenal fans would have pictured one of their strikers being among the top scorers at the early stages of the new season, but most would have banked on it being Frenchman Alexandre Lacazette.

Lacazette's managed to bag two in the first four Premier League games for himself, but strike colleague Danny Welbeck has already hit three himself. His first had a touch of fortune about it given it rebounded off his shoulder and into the net after great work from Kolasinac, while his second was quite the finish.

Welbz for England's first choice?

Best Way to Announce Yourself to Your New Club's Fans

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

It took Pascal Groß and Brighton a few games to really bed in to Premier League life, but the German midfielder made a huge impression in front of his home fans this weekend with a match-winning performance against West Brom.





Groß scored twice for the league's new boys and set up Tomer Hemed for a third to hand Brighton all the points, and give them a real shot in the arm early in the season. It's no mean feat scoring three goals against a Tony Pulis defence.

If Groß can continue in this vein, Brighton may well have a chance this year...