77 Days: Crystal Palace Sack Frank de Boer After Fourth Straight Premier League Defeat

Crystal Palace have taken the decision to relieve new manager Frank de Boer of his duties just four games into the 2017/18 season and only 77 days after he was formally appointed.





The Eagles were beaten by Burnley at the weekend, a fourth successive Premier League defeat, having already lost against Huddersfield, Liverpool and Swansea.

Frank De Boer sacked after 4 games: record for the the shortest 'permanent' Premier League managerial tenure in games. — Nick Harris (@sportingintel) September 11, 2017

Only having a slightly superior goal difference than West Ham is currently keeping Palace off the bottom of the Premier League table.

Former Fulham, West Brom and England boss Roy Hodgson is reportedly an early favourite to succeed the Dutchman, whose once promising reputation has now been further dented after he was also given the boot quite quickly at Inter Milan last season.