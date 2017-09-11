Barcelona Midfielder Sergi Roberto Recovers From Injury in Time for CL Clash Against Juventus

Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto has recovered from his knee injury and is available for selection for the side's opening Champions League clash with Juventus on Tuesday night.

Roberto picked up the injury at the start of the month which kept him out of the 5-0 win over Espanyol on Saturday, but Sport-English report that he has now recovered from that knee injury and is expected to rejoin training on Monday, which will also make him available for selection for the Juventus match.

The Spanish international's chances of starting will rely on new boss Ernesto Valverde's preferred formation for the clash, but his versatility in being able to play both in midfield and defence will allow added protection in front of the defence which will be crucial when facing the vast amount of attacking midfield talent that the Italian club possesses.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

However, with Paulinho joining this summer and Nelson Semedo also taking his spot at right-back Roberto's place in the squad has come under threat and he may struggle for game time this season.

With Manchester United and Chelsea both showing an interest during the transfer window he may consider moving on from the Nou Camp, but Valverde stated that he is not for sale and may still give him a run out in the side now that he is fit.

Roberto's return leaves just Rafinha, meniscus injury, and Arda Turan, back problems, still out of the squad with the duo also being left out of the team against Espanyol while the rest of the team are all able to play.