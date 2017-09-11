Burnley Boss Sean Dyche Says He's Pleased With the Competition for Places in His 23-Man Squad

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has said that he is happy with the numbers in his squad at the moment.

The coach brought in seven new players during the transfer window, but saw six leave Turf Moor, while Daniel Agyei and Tom Anderson got sent on loan.

Dyche now has a squad of 23 to work with, and he seems quite pleased with the competition for places as he awaits Jeff Hendrick, Dean Marney and new boy Nahki Wells, who are to return from injury spells.

The Clarets are doing quite well this term, having stunned Premier League champions Chelsea in their first match of the campaign to go on to earn a draw against Spurs and a recent win over Crystal Palace.

“We are not carrying huge numbers, for a reason," Dyche said, via Burnley's official website. "I want that. I want that tight group.

“Even yesterday, I spoke before the game about for the first time one of our more senior-looking players in Charlie Taylor had to come off the bench.

“That won’t be a constant thing, but he had to on Sunday and as players get fit there will be others.

“But I believe in the group and I believe in them all being ready to deliver.

“And I think the changes yesterday, all of them, affected the game in a positive manner.”

Next up for Dyche and his men is a trip to Anfield to face a wounded Liverpool, who were battered at the Etihad on the weekend at the hands of Manchester City. But he must be wary as Jurgen Klopp will be looking for an immediate response from his side.