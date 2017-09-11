Chiellini & Mandzukic Out of Juve Champions League Squad to Face Barcelona on Tuesday

Juventus will be lining up for their first Champions League game since their defeat in the final last season without a number of first team regulars.

Defensive powerhouse Giorgio Chiellini (calf) and midfielder Claudio Marchisio (knee) will miss the trip through injury. Croatian winger Marko Pjaca will also miss the trip to the Camp Nou on Tuesday through cruciate ligament damage, however, he is expected to return to the squad later this month.

Colombian international Juan Cuadrado will be forced to sit on the sidelines on Tuesday due to a suspension picked up during last years final, the punishment carrying over to matchday one of this season's Champions League campaign.

German duo Sami Khedira and Benedikt Höwedes have also been left out of the squad, despite the Schalke 04 loanee's presence on the Bianconeri bench in their Serie A fixture against Chievo Verona on Saturday.

Also left out is Juve's brief final hero from last season Mario Mandžukić, the 31-year-old striker scoring a wonderful overhead kick to temporarily give the Old Lady hope of European glory.

New signings Wojciech Szczesny (Arsenal), Mattia De Sciglio (AC Milan), Blaise Matuidi (PSG), Rodrigo Bentancur (Boca Juniors), Douglas Costa (Bayern Munich) and Federico Bernardeschi (Fiorentina) will all travel with the squad to Catalonia on Tuesday.