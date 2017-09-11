Contract Offer on the Table as Bayern Munich Look to Ward Off Interest in Vidal

Bayern Munich are looking to extend Arturo Vidal's contract in Bavaria after the Chilean attracted serious interest from a number of European clubs during the summer, according to Calcio Mercato.

Milan rivals Inter and AC were tempted to make an offer for Vidal during the transfer window, while José Mourinho and Antonio Conte were also considering making a move for the 30-year-old in an attempt to boost their midfield options this season.

Arturo Vidal is suspended for Tuesday's game against Anderlecht following his red card against Real Madrid last season. #FCBRSCA pic.twitter.com/W5chok6k9c — Home Bayern (@HomeBayern___) September 11, 2017

Vidal moved to Bavaria in 2015 in a deal worth £33m from Juventus, the midfielder having spent four years as a key player in the heart of the Bianconeri's midfield. Deciding to call time on his career in Turin, Vidal returned to Germany, having previously had a spell in the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen, and has helped Bayern on to win consecutive league titles.

Vidal was heavily linked with a move to AC Milan throughout the summer, the Rossoneri's new owners desperate for the club to return to the top of European football. Their San Siro-sharing rivals were also considering a move for Vidal, however, failing to ship Marcelo Brozovic or João Mário out of the club made a transfer impossible.

Vidal's current deal runs out in 2019 and Bayern do not want to risk losing the Chilean international as his contract runs down.

With the likes of Philipp Lahm and Xabi Alonso, as well as Arjen Robben and Franck Ribéry, showing their quality in the twilight stages of their career at the Allianz Arena, Bayern are keen to keep Vidal in Munich for a little while longer.