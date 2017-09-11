Eden Hazard Reveals His Lofty Chelsea Goals for the Season After 'Hating' Parts of Last Campaign

Eden Hazard has laid out his primary goal for the season, admitting that after last season's disappointment of not playing in the Champions League he is hoping to finally win the competition.

The Blues have had a rocky start to the Premier League title defence, losing to Burnley on the opening weekend but securing hard-fought away wins at Tottenham and Leicester to claw their way back up the table.

The Mirror quote the Belgian forward as saying: “This year is really important. I just reached the semi-final with Chelsea, when we lost to Atletico Madrid, so it’s in my head to win this trophy. I have won the Premier League, I have won the title in France, I have won cups, but big players always want to win the Champions League.





“I think now it is time to win this. We have a good squad, we have a good manager, so we are ready for it. I try to give everything on the pitch. If I win I’m happy, if I don’t win, no regrets.”

Eden Hazard is the only Premier League player to attempt 1000+ take-ons since 2012/13.



1001 attempted 💨

606 completed 🔥



See you later. 👋 pic.twitter.com/0DXOBoueKA — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 4, 2017

Hazard admitted that he 'hated' not being in the competition last season after a shambolic 2015/16 campaign, saying: "As a player, you want to be in the Champions League, but last year we just had to watch it on the television.





"That isn’t a good feeling. You want to play these kind of games because every time you play in the Champions League it’s a big game and everybody is watching you, so yeah we are happy to be back.

“I hate having to watch it, I don’t like watching any games. The Champions League can bring you a lot of things and you just want to be part of it. I don’t like to watch this kind of game on the TV, I just want to be on the pitch.”