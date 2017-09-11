Soccer

Frank de Boer Admits to Uncertainty Over Crystal Palace Future With Roy Hodgson Linked With Job

31 minutes ago

Frank de Boer has admitted that he is uncertain over his future at Crystal Palace after his side fell to a fourth successive defeat against Burnley on Sunday.

Chris Wood's early goal at Turf Moor was enough to consign the Eagles to another loss, and leave them without a point to their name in the fledgling Premier League table.

And after such a difficult start to life in London for the Dutchman, former England boss Roy Hodgson has been linked as a potential replacement.

Asked if he felt concerned over the security of his job, via the Mirror, De Boer said: “I don’t know. I just focus on what I can control and think about Southampton from today. That is all I can do.

“What other people think, they have to decide, but while I’m still the manager of Palace, I will give 100 per cent.

"I think the performance is a good starting point and what I want to see from any team that I manage. After the goal, we showed what we can do. That gives me a lot of hope for the future.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"I have very good contact with the chairman and the board. Of course, we are very critical to each other. We know where we come from and what we want to achieve. I'm convinced we are going to achieve it."

Palace chairman Steve Parish, however, took to Twitter to quell rumours that De Boer's exit could be imminent.

"Some sense!" he wrote. "We are four games in, it's a terrible start but we have to stick together."

